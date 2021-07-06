AlpInvest Partners B.V. Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Unity Software accounts for 1.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,211 shares of company stock valued at $65,624,385.

Unity Software stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,920. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.91.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.