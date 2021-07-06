Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.