Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

