Aluna.Social (ALN) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $983,485.23 and approximately $51,645.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,836,516 coins and its circulating supply is 17,899,385 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

