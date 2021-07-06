Amalgamated Bank Has $379,000 Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after purchasing an additional 463,123 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.41. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

