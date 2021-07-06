Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,243 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

