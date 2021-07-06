Amalgamated Bank Sells 632 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWT stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

