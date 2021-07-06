Amalgamated Bank Sells 633 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 2U were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in 2U by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

