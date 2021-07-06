Amalgamated Bank Takes $393,000 Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 753,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696,679 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.