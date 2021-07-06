AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 569,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.