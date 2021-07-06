American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $257,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 357,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.