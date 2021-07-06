American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.
AXP opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.41.
In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $257,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 357,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
