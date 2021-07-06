American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Get American Well alerts:

NYSE AMWL opened at $12.28 on Friday. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,892 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.