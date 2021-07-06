Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) vs. Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Head-To-Head Review

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 13.16% 19.66% 9.05% Trevali Mining -30.16% -5.06% -2.12%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amerigo Resources and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $126.43 million 1.44 $6.06 million N/A N/A Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.68 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

Amerigo Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trevali Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

