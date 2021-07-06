Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.19 Million

Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report sales of $247.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.25 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $126.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $991.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

CVGI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 3,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.72 million, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.