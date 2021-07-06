Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post sales of $96.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.44 million to $101.64 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $353.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.46 million to $381.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $357.98 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $429.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,967 shares of company stock worth $87,962,444 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 473,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,694. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

