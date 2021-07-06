Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.52). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million.

Several research firms have commented on HP. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

HP stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

