Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report sales of $166.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.85 million and the lowest is $163.09 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $656.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.60 million to $657.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $609.62 million to $624.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

