Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 30.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 17.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Vertiv by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,352. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

