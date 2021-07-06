Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.65. 103,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,711. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.59.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,166,802.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.