Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,704. The company has a market capitalization of $343.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

