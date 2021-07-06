Analysts Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 880,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 358,375 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

