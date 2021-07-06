Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post sales of $103.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.57 million and the lowest is $102.50 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $74.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $397.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.85. 424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,022. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

