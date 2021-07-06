Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $109.47

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.47.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.36. 12,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,686. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

