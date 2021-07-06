Analysts Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Target Price at $22.20

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 16,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.