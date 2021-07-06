Analysts Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) PT at $76.44

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.44.
QTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:QTS opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.42. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 0.54.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
