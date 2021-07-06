Analysts Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) PT at $76.44

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.44.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.42. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

