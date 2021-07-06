Analysts Set RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Price Target at $112.25

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE RLI opened at $106.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.52. RLI has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at $78,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at $134,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

