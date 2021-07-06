Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $20.50

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,255. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

