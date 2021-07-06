Analysts Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) PT at $200.89

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $177.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 178.90, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,420,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.