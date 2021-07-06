Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Price Target at €139.00

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.00 ($163.53).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCH shares. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ETR:WCH traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €130.70 ($153.76). The stock had a trading volume of 50,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1 year high of €143.30 ($168.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

