Analyzing Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.42 $37.52 million N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -7.68

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.63%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

