Analyzing EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get EHang alerts:

EHang has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Aerospace has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EHang and Park Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 Park Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

EHang currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.46%. Given EHang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Park Aerospace.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and Park Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 80.37 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -168.63 Park Aerospace $46.28 million 6.62 $4.86 million N/A N/A

Park Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Park Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Park Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Park Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% Park Aerospace 10.51% 4.70% 3.93%

Summary

Park Aerospace beats EHang on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts. The company also provides specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles; and specially designed materials for radome applications. In addition, it designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies, and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The company was formerly known as Park Electrochemical Corp. and changed its name to Park Aerospace Corp. in July 2019. Park Aerospace Corp. was founded in 1954 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.