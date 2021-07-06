Analyzing TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) & Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cortland Bancorp and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and TFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.36 $8.26 million N/A N/A TFS Financial $508.55 million 11.11 $83.32 million $0.30 67.13

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. TFS Financial pays out 373.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cortland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 27.82% 12.23% 1.21% TFS Financial 18.23% 5.29% 0.60%

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial, financial, real estate construction and development, and commercial real estate loans, as well as small business lending and trade financing; and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. In addition, it offers brokerage services; investment products comprises estate planning, qualified retirement plans, mutual funds, annuities, life insurance, fixed income and equity securities, equity research and recommendations, and asset management services under the Cortland Private Wealth Management brand; night depository, automated teller, and other services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 1, 2021, the company operated through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 37 full-service branches and 7 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

