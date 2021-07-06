Anchor Protocol Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00006550 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $187.18 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,618,225 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

