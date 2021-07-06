Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3,510.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

