Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3,510.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18.
About Anglo American
