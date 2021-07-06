APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 139.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 454.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.