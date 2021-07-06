APG Asset Management N.V. Has $7.90 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,486 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.74. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

