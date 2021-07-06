APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,793 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.7% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $178.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.