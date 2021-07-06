APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 16,055 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 619,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of NiSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

