APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,053 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

GIB stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

