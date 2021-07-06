APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 116,641 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,641 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

