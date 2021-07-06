APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 431,580 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,580 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $234.30 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $245.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,732,212.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,654 shares of company stock valued at $72,593,846. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.