APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 801,257 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 801,257 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

