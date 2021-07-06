Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.15

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 3963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.