Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

