Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 102,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.