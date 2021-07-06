Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Applied Materials by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,991 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.07. 207,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.