AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:APYP opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. AppYea has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About AppYea
Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.