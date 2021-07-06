ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,969 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $27,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $11,631,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,894,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243,910 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

