Archon Capital Management LLC Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Archon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711,454 shares during the period. Talend comprises 1.5% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Talend worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLND shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,760. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

