Archon Capital Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Farmer Bros. makes up approximately 0.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 259.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 505,303 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 104.9% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FARM shares. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Farmer Bros. stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

